Alessandro Del Piero was one of the defining figures for Juventus from the 1990s through to the 2010s, enjoying a long and highly successful career with the club. His influence extended beyond goals and performances, as he became a symbol of identity and continuity during some of the most dominant periods in the club’s history.

His emotional attachment to Juventus was clear when he was informed that his contract at the Allianz Stadium would not be extended. Although the club continued to recognise him as a legend, Juventus decided that the time had come to bring his spell to an end, a decision that caused visible hurt to a player who had given so much to the cause.

Enduring Bond With Juventus

Despite his departure, Del Piero has remained closely connected to Juventus in the eyes of supporters. Many fans continue to advocate for his return in an administrative or leadership role, believing that his presence could help restore a stronger sense of identity within the club. The current squad is often viewed as lacking heroes, and there is a growing belief that learning from former players and historic teams could inspire greater resilience and belief.

During Del Piero’s playing days, Juventus were a dominant force in Italian football. The standards set during that era remain a reference point for supporters and former players alike, particularly when discussing mentality and collective responsibility in difficult moments.

(Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Lessons From the Past

Reflecting on those values, Del Piero recently recalled a match that exemplified Juventus’ spirit, even when key players were absent. Speaking via Calciomercato, he referenced a famous victory away at Borussia Dortmund in 1995, achieved despite significant challenges. He said, “In that match, we were missing Vialli and Ravanelli, who were our starting attack. We were playing on a major stage—me, Padovano, and Di Livio, who had made around fifty appearances for Juve between us—and we managed to win against a great team. It proves that nothing is impossible.”

The recollection underlines a message that remains relevant today. Del Piero’s words serve as a reminder of what can be achieved through belief, unity, and commitment, qualities that once defined Juventus and which many hope will guide the club again in the future.