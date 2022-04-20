“Nothing is impossible” Fiorentina manger confident ahead of Juventus game

Fiorentina’s manager is urging his team to believe they can beat Juventus when both clubs meet in the semi-final return leg of the Coppa Italia tonight.

The Bianconeri won the first leg in Florence 1-0 and can finish the job when La Viola visits the Allianz Stadium for the return leg today.

Fiorentina has been inconsistent in this campaign, but they have earned some huge wins away from home and their manager, Vincenzo Italiano, is urging his players to believe they can do it in Turin.

He admits Juve has a strong team that can do well in different systems, but he wants his players to focus on their game and try to hurt the opponent.

“Juventus can play in many different ways, in every system, with players who can always do well.” Italiano said at a press conference as quoted by Football Italia.

“We must think about ourselves, we need a great performance and we’ll try our best with our weapons.

“We won in Bergamo and Naples and tomorrow we’ll try to accomplish another feat. We’ll feel bad if we won’t make it and we’ll be happy if we reach our goal. We’ll honour the game. Nothing is impossible.”

Juve FC Says

Fiorentina has nothing to lose as they visit us in the return leg of this game and that should make them play under less pressure.

However, we know it would be another negative point of reference for this season if we lose to them, so our players will want to get the job done.

While we don’t need to be complacent, we need to go into the match with confidence that we can finish the job and play under less pressure.