“Nothing more and nothing less” Maurizio Arrivabene discusses the return of Juventus legend

April 21, 2022 - 1:30 pm

Juventus CEO, Maurizio Arrivabene, has poured cold water on talk of Alessandro Del Piero returning to Juventus in an official capacity.

Ten years after leaving the club, the former striker was at the Allianz Stadium at the weekend.

His return delighted most of its fans, and there is talk of him returning in an official capacity.

The attacker is now building a post-footballing career for himself, and he could get a job at Juve, a club he spent most of his professional career at.

However, the Bianconeri executive Arrivabene insists via Tutto Sport: “Del Piero was in Turin with the boys of his Academy in Los Angeles, they were ours guests at the match, we thought it right and fair to give him the opportunity to greet his audience.Del Piero has a history in Juventus, he is an icon of Juventus, it was right that he greeted his audience. Nothing more and nothing less.”

Juve FC Says

Del Piero was a great servant of this club, and he is one of the best strikers we have had.

However, his return in an official capacity probably shouldn’t have anything to do with his former association with us.

If there is a role he can fill at the club, he should return. Otherwise, he should remain a club icon.

