“Nothing serious” Allegri delivers an update on Dybala’s fitness

Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that Paulo Dybala’s injury isn’t serious but he doesn’t guarantee if the attacker would start against Lazio this weekend.

Dybala injured his calf while on international duty with the Argentinian national team and Allegri says he wants to play against the Biancocelesti.

However, the gaffer is cautious and says he would monitor him ahead of the Serie A fixture.

“Dybala will train for the first time in a week today. He wants to be available, but we have to see,” Allegri said at a press conference as quoted by Football Italia.

“He has nothing serious, but the calf is tricky.”

Juve FC Says

The match against Lazio is obviously an important one. Juve needs the three points to stay close to the top of the Serie A table.

However, it isn’t worth risking Dybala, and the attacker should only feature in the game if he is fit enough.

In his previous injury absence, Juve did well and won several matches before he returned.

He is an important player, but the Bianconeri needs to become a team that wins matches without relying on any single individual.