Max Allegri has refused to respond to comments made by Leonardo Bonucci that he was not told to leave the club last season.

Allegri had claimed in an earlier interview that Bonucci knew he would not be a part of the team this term from the last campaign.

However, the defender hit back at his ex-manager in a recent interview and insisted no one told him about that until July when Cristiano Giuntoli visited him.

Juve could face a lawsuit from their ex-defender as the drama continues and the Bianconeri is prepared to defend itself.

But when asked to comment, Allegri said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Regarding the Leonardo Bonucci affair, there is nothing to add. I repeat what I said and wish him the best of luck for what he will do inside and outside of football in his career.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri does not owe Bonucci and the press any explanation; his response is perfect for the situation.

We must move on from this drama as fast as possible and stop fanning the flame that keeps it burning.

If we keep going at it, it will distract the players, which is the last thing we need in this campaign.