The list of suitors vying for Juventus wingback Andrea Cambiaso is apparently growing by the day, with Nottingham Forest becoming the latest club to join the hunt.

The 25-year-old blew hot and cold this season, as he was hampered by a recurring ankle problem for several months. Nonetheless, he remains one of the finest fullbacks/wingbacks in Italian football.

The Genoa youth product was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City last January, but it seems that the Cityzens have moved on since, and have recently signed Rayan Aït-Nouri.

Yet, Cambiaso continues to be linked with various clubs all around Europe.

Nottingham Forest enter the fray for Andrea Cambiaso

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Forest have expressed their interest in the Italian international player.

The Premier League club is coming off an exceptional campaign under the guidance of Nuno Espirito Santo. Although they were left disgruntled after missing out on a Champions League spot in the final stretch, they at least managed to qualify for the Conference League.

However, Forest aren’t alone in the race, as Milan and Atletico Madrid have already enquired about Cambiaso in recent days.

Milan also keen to sign Cambiaso

The Rossoneri’s interest in the versatile star stems from the appointment of Max Allegri, the manager who oversaw the player’s big breakthrough at Juventus in the 2023/24 campaign.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) also reveals that Milan are determined to sign Cambiaso this summer, but the Old Lady’s high price tag represents the major hurdle. The Bianconeri have already turned down a January offer from Man City worth €60 million.

Moreover, it is believed that Igor Tudor considers the Azzurri star a vital member of his squad, so the management won’t relinquish him unless they were to receive a truly irresistible offer.