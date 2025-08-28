NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Nuno Espirito Santo, Manager of Nottingham Forest, reacts during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Chelsea FC at City Ground on May 25, 2025 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest and Juventus are reportedly close to reaching their second agreement of the summer, this time involving Nicolo Savona.

The Premier League boys prevailed in the race to sign Douglas Luiz, securing the player’s services on loan with an option to buy.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian’s transfer didn’t spell the end of the business between the two clubs, as the Reds are keen to lure yet another Juventus player to City Ground.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), Forest have made serious progress in the attempts to land Savona.

Nottingham Forest pushing to secure Nicolo Savona

The Bianconeri have set their asking price at €18 million, while the EPL club has thus far put €16 million. Nevertheless, the pink newspaper expects more talks to ensue in the coming hours, with Forest attempting to bridge the gap by offering add-ons.

Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) is also reporting a similar story. The Turin-based newspaper goes even further, suggesting that the two clubs are now ironing out the final details in their agreement.

Nicolo Savona (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Therefore, the Italian player could be hours away from leaving Continassa and heading towards the English shores.

Savona is a youth product of Juventus who climbed his way up the ranks to eventually reach the first team last summer, after convincing Thiago Motta and his technical staff.

Savona’s eventful year between Motta & Tudor

The right-back also became a regular starter under the guidance of the Italian-Brazilian manager, overtaking former club captain Danilo in the pecking order.

The 22-year-old then found limited playing time following Igor Tudor’s arrival, as he seemed lost in the shuffle following the switch to 3-4-2-1. However, he was eventually deployed in various roles while filling in for injured players.

Nevertheless, Savona isn’t considered pivotal to the manager’s plans, so Damien Comolli is open to selling him for the right price and registering significant capital gains.