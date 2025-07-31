NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Nuno Espirito Santo, Manager of Nottingham Forest, reacts during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Chelsea FC at City Ground on May 25, 2025 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have revived their attempts to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz who is currently on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old has been omitted from Igor Tudor’s project following a miserable first year in Turin. Therefore, he rebelled against the club’s decision by not reporting to pre-season in time.

The Brazilian finally showed up on Monday, and has been training alongside his teammates. However, his rapport with the club is likely irremediable.

Nottingham Forest back on Douglas Luiz

The good news for Juventus and Luiz is that the latter has managed to attract interest from several clubs, especially in the Premier League, where he had enjoyed a formidable stint at Aston Villa between 2019 and 2024. Moreover, Jose Mourinho reportedly requested his arrival at Fenerbahce.

Douglas Luiz (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, most observers believe that the midfielder will likely end up on the English shores before the end of the summer. Everton and West Ham have been mentioned as potential destinations, but it’s now being reported that Nottingham Forest are ready to launch a new onslaught.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto (via IlBianconero), Forest are still keen to add Luiz to Nuno Espirito Santo’s ranks, but the two clubs have yet to agree on a formula.

Juventus & Forest working on the formula

The EPL side is hoping to sign the Brazil international on loan with an option to buy. On the other hand, which could turn into an obligation under certain conditions.

Juventus, on the other hand, prefer a more guaranteed formula. They initially requested a permanent transfer, but would be open to a loan move if the conditions that trigger the obligation to buy clause are easily achievable.

Moreover, Forest would like to spread the investment through several yearly instalments, which represents another knot to be resolved.

What is certain at the moment is that Juventus have set their price at €40 million, as they cannot afford to sell the player for anything less than €40 million in order to avoid a capital loss.