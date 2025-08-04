NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Nuno Espirito Santo, Manager of Nottingham Forest, reacts during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Chelsea FC at City Ground on May 25, 2025 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest might be the frontrunners in the race for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, but they must still overcome competition from two other suitors.

The Brazilian is the first name on the Old Lady’s chopping block, especially after refusing to show up for pre-season without official leave. Although he ended his defiance by rejoining his teammates a few days later, Juventus General Manager Damien Comolli insisted that this ‘disrespectful’ behaviour won’t go unpunished.

Hence, even though he flew with the rest of Igor Tudor’s squad to Germany for the pre-season training camp at Adidas’ headquarters, the midfielder has already packed his bags, as he’s waiting for a call to leave the club and revive his career elsewhere.

Nottingham Forest leading the race for Douglas Luiz

Luiz’s next destination will likely be in the Premier League where he left an indelible mark during his memorable stint at Aston Villa between 2019 and 2024.

But while several EPL suitors are queuing up for the Brazil international, sources in the Italian press, including La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle and Tuttosport, insist that Nottingham Forest remain in pole position in the race for the player’s services.

Douglas Luiz (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Nuno Espirito Santo is eager to link up with the 27-year-old as he looks to bolster his squad with some star power ahead of the club’s much-anticipated return to Europe.

Nevertheless, both sources warn Forest of competition, first and foremost from Everton, and to a lesser extent, West Ham United.

How much would Douglas Luiz cost

Juventus spent €50 million to buy Luiz from the Villans last summer. This figure includes the estimated market values of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea who went in the opposite direction.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will be looking to collect at least €40 million to keep their accounts balanced.

As for the formula, the Serie A giants are seeking either a permanent transfer or a loan with an obligation to buy, while Forest are said to be eyeing a loan with an option to buy.