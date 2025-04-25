Juventus could be set to offload Douglas Luiz just one season after his highly anticipated arrival from Aston Villa. The Brazilian midfielder joined the Bianconeri with a strong reputation, having been widely regarded as one of the most effective midfielders in the Premier League. His move to Turin was met with considerable optimism, as he was expected to become a central figure in Juventus’ midfield rebuild.

Alongside the acquisition of Teun Koopmeiners, Luiz was seen as a cornerstone of a new and dynamic midfield pairing that would elevate the team’s performances in both domestic and European competitions. The club believed they had secured two of the most capable midfielders in Italy, and expectations were high that their arrivals would transform the engine room of the squad.

However, Luiz’s time at the Allianz Stadium has been far from successful. His season has been disrupted by recurring injuries and a significant dip in form, which have prevented him from making the intended impact. As a result, Juventus are now considering moving him on in the summer transfer window, just a year after his arrival.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

There is already concrete interest in Luiz from clubs in the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest emerging as one of the frontrunners. According to Tuttosport as cited by Football-Italia, Forest have initiated contact with Luiz’s representatives and are in discussions to bring him back to English football. Their interest appears to be serious, with reports indicating that they have intensified negotiations in recent weeks in a bid to secure his signature ahead of the new campaign.

Forest could potentially be playing in the Champions League next season, which adds further appeal to their offer. Juventus are reportedly open to letting Luiz leave, especially if a suitable offer is made that would allow them to reinvest in other areas of the squad.

Luiz has fallen short of expectations since arriving in Turin, and from a practical perspective, retaining a player who has failed to adapt and deliver consistent performances may not be the best option. If a Premier League club is willing to provide him with a fresh start and Juventus with a reasonable transfer fee, the move could benefit all parties involved.