Nottingham Forest has been the surprise team of the season in the Premier League, as they look set to achieve an incredible top-four finish.

Since their return to the top flight, Forest has spent most of their time battling relegation, often struggling to secure their place in the league for another season. However, this term, their fortunes have been completely transformed, and they are now competing with some of the best teams in England for a place among the elite.

While winning the Premier League title might still be a step too far, their performances suggest that Champions League qualification is a real possibility. A top-four finish would mark an extraordinary achievement for a club that has been fighting at the opposite end of the table in recent years.

To strengthen their squad for the second half of the season, Forest attempted to make several key signings during the last transfer window. One of the players they were particularly keen to bring to the City Ground was Juventus defender Federico Gatti.

Gatti has been in exceptional form since joining Juventus and has proven himself to be a reliable presence in defence. Despite the managerial change that saw Thiago Motta take charge, Gatti has adapted well to a new system and has remained one of the standout performers in the squad. His solid displays at the back have earned him widespread praise, and there is even speculation that Juventus could offer him a new contract to secure his long-term future at the club.

However, despite Forest’s interest, Gatti never considered leaving Turin in January. According to Il Bianconero, the Premier League side made an effort to convince him to move and attempted to negotiate a deal with Juventus. However, the defender showed no interest in making the switch and remains fully committed to the Bianconeri.

Gatti’s loyalty to Juventus is evident, and he has consistently demonstrated his desire to become a key figure at the club. His dedication and strong performances suggest he could establish himself as an idol in Turin, and Juventus fans will be pleased to see him reject Premier League interest to remain part of their long-term plans.