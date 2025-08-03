Nottingham Forest are determined to acquire the services of Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, as they’re reportedly willing to break the bank.

The Brazilian has been dropped from Igor Tudor’s plans after a miserable first year at the club, marred by injuries and uninspiring performances.

The 27-year-old retaliated by refusing to show up for pre-season, but then made a U-turn and rejoined his teammates a few days later. However, this act of defiance won’t go unpunished, as Juventus General Manager Damien Comolli insisted that the player has disrespected the club, the coaches and his teammates.

Douglas Luiz on his way out of Juventus

In any case, Luiz’s time at Juventus is all but over, even though he boarded the plane for Germany, joining the squad for the camp at Adidas’ headquarters.

In recent weeks, several Premier League clubs have been linked with the former Aston Villa star who left an indelible mark on the English shores. Everton and West Ham have been mentioned as potential destinations, but Nottingham Forest have recently emerged as the player’s staunchest suitors.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Forest’s sporting director, Edu, recently met with the midfielder’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, to discuss a potential deal.

Nottingham Forest serious about signing Douglas Luiz

The Roman newspaper claims that the EPL side is preparing an enticing offer for Douglas, as they’re willing to offer him a salary higher than the one he currently earns at Juventus. The Brazilian’s wages in Turin are worth circa €5 million per year.

However, Forest still have to find an agreement with Juventus by offering them more convincing terms. The Reds have offered a loan with an option to buy, while the Bianconeri insist on including an obligation hinging on easily achievable objectives.

Juventus spent almost €50 million to sign Luiz last year (including the values of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenchea who went in the opposite direction), so they cannot afford to sell him for anything less than €40 million this summer.