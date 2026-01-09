Davide Frattesi is keen on securing a move to Juventus, but his future may instead lie in the Premier League as the Bianconeri hesitate to act decisively on their interest. The midfielder’s situation has become increasingly uncertain, with delays from Juventus creating an opening for other clubs to enter the race for his signature.

Frattesi previously turned down the opportunity to join Juventus in favour of a move to Inter Milan. That decision now appears questionable, as he has struggled for regular playing time and is eager to take the next step in his career. His limited minutes have prompted renewed links with a switch to Turin, where he believes his prospects could improve significantly.

Juventus’ hesitation creates uncertainty

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti is a long-time admirer of Frattesi, having worked closely with him during his spell coaching the Italy national team. That relationship has strengthened the player’s desire to be reunited with the manager, and Frattesi is understood to favour a move that would place him under Spalletti’s guidance once again.

Despite this mutual interest, Juventus have been slow to progress negotiations. There appears to be hesitation within the club regarding the timing and structure of a potential deal, and that lack of urgency has complicated matters. As discussions stall, Frattesi’s camp is increasingly aware that other options could soon become more concrete, particularly if Juventus continue to delay.

The midfielder has already demonstrated his priorities by rejecting an approach from Fenerbahce. He remains determined to compete in Europe’s top leagues, a stance that would ordinarily work in Juventus’ favour. However, patience is wearing thin as clarity over his future remains elusive.

Davide Frattesi (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Premier League interest emerges

Juventus’ indecision has now allowed interest from England to surface. According to Calciomercato, Nottingham Forest have registered their interest in Frattesi and have opened discussions with Inter Milan regarding a possible move. The midfielder’s name is now the subject of talks between the two clubs as they explore whether an agreement can be reached.

It is still unclear whether Frattesi would be willing to accept a move to Nottingham Forest, but negotiations are ongoing. With Inter and Forest actively engaged in discussions, Juventus risk losing ground unless it moves quickly. The coming weeks are likely to prove decisive as Frattesi weighs his desire for regular football against the options available to him.