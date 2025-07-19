Nottingham Forest have expressed interest in signing Jadon Sancho, but the winger remains focused on securing a move to Juventus.

In recent weeks, the Bianconeri have made significant progress in negotiations with Manchester United as they look to add Sancho to their squad. The player has been informed by the Red Devils that he is no longer part of their plans, and he is open to leaving Old Trafford this summer.

Sancho has reportedly agreed terms with Juventus, indicating a clear preference for the Bianconeri. However, while personal terms have been settled, Juventus have yet to finalise the transfer and are proceeding with caution as they assess their financial position.

Forest Attempt to Swoop In

As Juventus delay the completion of the deal, other clubs are attempting to capitalise on the opportunity. Nottingham Forest have made contact regarding a potential transfer, hoping to convince Sancho to join them ahead of their European campaign this season. The club are looking to strengthen their squad with experienced players as they prepare for continental competition.

Despite Forest’s approach, Sancho is not interested in the move. According to Calciomercato, he has rejected the possibility of joining the Premier League side and remains committed to his agreement with Juventus. The English winger views Juve as the ideal destination that aligns with his ambitions and playing level.

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Juventus Face Financial Hurdles

Although the player is eager to make the switch to Serie A, Juventus must first complete certain outgoing transfers in order to facilitate his arrival. The club are working behind the scenes to generate the necessary funds, and Sancho is reportedly willing to wait for the move to materialise.

Sancho would represent a valuable addition to the Juventus squad, bringing creativity and attacking depth. However, the club must ensure that he fits into their tactical setup and is fully prepared to contribute to the team with the required discipline and work ethic. With the player’s commitment evident, Juventus now face the task of aligning financial and sporting considerations to complete the deal.