November date set for Juventus talks with agent over two potential free transfers

October 27, 2021 - 8:19 am

Juventus will have a sit down with super agent Mino Raiola next month to discuss the futures of both Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli.

Both are believed to be on our wishlist, with the fact that they are both set to become free agents at the end of the season likely to be huge selling points.

The two are now set to be the subject of talks between Raiola and the Old Lady when they meet in November, as claimed by AC Milan in the know Rudy Galetti.

In my opinion, Pogba is a player that we simply have to try to sign at all costs. The midfielder will relish the chance to get away from his nightmare at Old Trafford, where he so badly wanted to be a success only to be shackled by some terrible managerial arrivals, and the club now look even further away from lifting the Premier League title than they have in recent seasons.

Romagnoli could prove to be a shrewd signing, although I think if money was no object that we may have had other ideas on the next centre-back of Juve. At present however, we do not have the luxury of spending the kind of money that the Premier League sides can, and I’ll try not to judge Romagnoli in the mean time.

Would both walk into our starting line-up for next season?

Patrick

Avatar

