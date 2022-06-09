“Now it is time to recover” – Bonucci leaves Italy camp

Following the end of the season, Leonardo Bonucci joined a large group of players called-up by Italy boss Roberto Mancini.

Last week, the veteran defender started alongside his longtime teammate Giorgio Chiellini for one last time as the Azzurri took on Argentina in the Finalissima at Wembley.

Unfortunately for the 35-year-old. the Copa America champions had the upper hand, and came out with a 3-0 victory over the Euro 2020 winners.

Afterwards, Mancini left Bonucci out of the formation for the first two UEFA Nations League fixtures in favor of Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni and Gianluca Mancini.

Leo was nowhere to be seen against Germany, while he remained on the bench during the last encounter against Hungary.

So with the manager apparently keen on experimenting with his starting lineups, Bonucci decided to leave the camp a week earlier, citing his need for rest, while ensuring that the decision has been taken in complete harmony with Mancini.

“In harmony and in agreement with Mister Mancini, I left the national team retreat to start the holidays a week in advance,” posted the Juventus center back on his personal Instagram account via JuveNews.

“It has been a long and exhausting season. Now it’s time to recover, to enjoy some time with family and friends, to recharge the mind and body and be ready from early July to resume the journey in the black and white and blue shirts.

“New challenges, new responsibilities. They will be exciting, difficult, stimulating. And We will have to be ready to face them both as Juventus and the national team.”