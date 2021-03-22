“Now it’s time to give Juventus character and soul,” Italian papers react to latest defeat

Juventus’ poor season reached a new low after Benevento beat them 1-0 in Serie A yesterday.

The Bianconeri has struggled all season and this second half of the campaign threatens to be worse than the first.

FC Porto knocked them out of the Champions League, which should have freed them up to chase another league title.

However, their loss to Benevento leaves them 10 points behind Inter Milan who tops the standings.

Pippo Inzaghi’s side has just been promoted to Serie A and it was almost inconceivable to think that Juve would lose to them.

After the game, the Italian media had a field day as they slammed the Bianconeri for how poor they have been in this campaign.

Football Italia curated the responses from some papers with La Gazzetta dello Sport writing: “Maybe it was not the worst Juventus of the season. Surely was the one with less soul and ideas under Pirlo, and that’s the most worrying thing,”

The response from Il Corriere dello Sport wasn’t positive either as they wrote: “The approach was wrong. Juventus are no longer in the Scudetto race and must look over their shoulders to qualify for the Champions League,”