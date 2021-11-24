“Now let’s think about Saturday,” Allegri apologises for Chelsea goals and turns attention to the next match

Max Allegri has apologised for his team’s drubbing at the hands of Chelsea last night, but the Juventus manager has turned his attention towards the weekend game against Atalanta already.

The Bianconeri had gone into that fixture hoping to earn at least a draw.

After watching their team earn an unspectacular but important win against Lazio at the weekend, Juve fans had hoped to see another fine performance from their beloved club.

However, Chelsea earned all the points thanks to a second-half performance that saw them score 3 goals in a 4-0 win.

Allegri is sorry his team conceded that many goals, but he now wants to focus on the upcoming fixture against Atalanta. After all, the Bianconeri have already secured passage to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

He tells reporters, as quoted by Calciomercato: “We had a good first half in my opinion, in the second they continued with great pressure, we conceded two goals lightly.

“In the first 45 minutes we conceded too many corners, we could have done better.

“Sorry for the four goals scored but the goal has been achieved. Now let’s think about Saturday.”

Juve FC Says

Juve’s performance was unacceptable, but Allegri is right to turn his attention to the weekend fixture because it is a must-win game for the Bianconeri.

La Dea sits fourth on the league table, four points above Juventus.

The weekend fixture gives the Bianconeri the chance to close the gap between the clubs, but Atalanta will want to remain inside the Champions League places.

Like Chelsea, La Dea is an attacking team and they will give Juve’s defence a lot of work. It would be interesting to see if the Bianconeri has learnt their lessons.