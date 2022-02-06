“Now we will see” Edgar Davids sends a message to Vlahovic

Edgar Davids has warned Dusan Vlahovic that Juventus is a much bigger club and no one cares about who you are there. They are just interested in your performance.

The 22-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Fiorentina in the last transfer window as the leading striker in Serie A.

The Florence club held him in high esteem and was desperate to keep him at the club.

However, he moved to Juve after rejecting a new contract.

The Bianconeri had struggled to score enough goals in the first half of the season and he is expected to change that.

At Fiorentina, he was easily the best player, but at Juve, he would meet world-class players. Former Serie A star, Davids believes we would now know if he is a top player on an individual level.

He said via Calciomercato: “I like the Serbian, but the Juventus shirt is heavy and it’s not like Fiorentina’s. Now we will see how much he really is worth as a player. At Juventus, you can’t go wrong.

“Nobody pampers you as an idol. When you play for other teams it’s much easier, but when you wear Juventus, Milan and Inter shirts it’s different. You have to win them.”

Juve FC Says

Juve is one of the biggest clubs in Europe and players are rarely pampered at this level of football.

It is purely business, and you are signed to deliver results. Vlahovic should already know this and he would get enough support to succeed.

From what we have watched from him before now, he is a player who should thrive at Juve.

Fans would be looking forward to his first game for the club this evening.