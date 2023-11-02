Dusan Vlahovic has been Juventus’ primary striker since joining the club, even though his goal-scoring output hasn’t met their initial expectations.

During his time at Fiorentina, he was one of the most prolific strikers in Europe, drawing the attention of several clubs across the continent.

However, Vlahovic had a strong desire to play for Juventus and made the move to the Allianz Stadium for a substantial transfer fee and one of the highest salaries at the club.

Juventus and the player reached an agreement on personal terms, with the striker set to earn approximately 12 million per season.

One of the reasons they considered parting ways with him in the summer is supported by a new statistic that suggests he may not be a player they should retain.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus collected 1.78 points per game when he was in the lineup, whereas they achieved 2.2 points per game without him in the previous season.

This is not the outcome the club envisioned when they initially added him to their squad, and they are likely eager for him to improve so that he will attract potential suitors in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic still has time to prove he is a successful signing, but he has to start scoring more goals to justify why we spent so much money to add him to our group.