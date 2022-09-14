Nuno Gomes agrees that a Vlahovic-Milik partnership can work

Juventus has two fine strikers in their group now as Arkadiusz Milik keeps showing he is too good to be on the bench at the club.

The Polish striker joined the Bianconeri in the last transfer window, originally as a backup to Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker remains the club’s first choice, but Milik has proven to be an important signing, and he is pushing to play regularly.

Because of this, Max Allegri has been fielding a front-two in his recent matches.

Both strikers are left-footed, but Juve has to field either at the opposite side of their attack.

Former Portugal attacker, Nuno Gomes, believes both front-men can work well together.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“For me absolutely yes. Also because we only talked about Vlahovic, but also Milik is very strong. Allegri has many solutions. Di Maria is a champion. Kean, Kostic, Cuadrado are precious resources. He can make two strikers with three. midfielders, awaiting the return of Pogba who will offer other alternatives.”

Juve FC Says

Milik has been too good to be on the bench since he moved to the Allianz Stadium, and playing both front-men makes us even more dangerous.

We have seen how good having both strikers on the same team can be. If they keep delivering, we should keep the partnership.