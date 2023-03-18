Nuno Gomes previews Juventus vs Sporting Club game

Former Portugal striker Nuno Gomes expects an exciting game when Juventus takes on Sporting Clube de Portugal in the next round of the Europa League.

Juve wants to win the competition as the best way to return to the Champions League and they will be in their most satisfactory form in the games.

Sporting has impressed in Europe this season, and this game offers them a good chance to continue progressing.

As one of the underdogs left in the competition, the Portuguese side has nothing to lose, but Gomes expects a challenging game.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“Juve is one of the favorites for the victory of the Europa League, but with Sporting it will be tough. The Portuguese are in the most form moment. Ruben Amorim’s team plays one way when they have the ball and when their opponents have it in another, the attack is dangerous, not a particular player.

“From Paulinho to Edwards to Trincao and Pedro Gonçalves, Amorim also has other thick players: I think of the defender Gonçalo Inacio and the midfielder Ugarte. Sporting presses a lot and is very fast in transitions.”

Juve FC Says

Sporting has proven in other games that they are not afraid of anyone and we must be careful, otherwise, they will shock us as was the case with Arsenal.

But we expect every player at Juventus to know the importance of this game and they should prepare to work hard and win the fixture.

If we do not win the Europa League, it becomes tricky in Turin as we hope we do not lose more points in the Prisma case.