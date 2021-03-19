Oblak wants Atletico Madrid exit, should Juventus sign him?

Todofichajes says Jan Oblak wants to leave Atletico Madrid as their promising season looks like it may unravel.

The Slovenian is one of the best goalkeepers in this world and this development has made top European teams look towards him.

Juventus has just crashed out of the Champions League and we should expect a response from them in the transfer market.

They signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 to help them end their wait for the coveted trophy, but that hasn’t been enough.

They have committed to rebuilding their team under Andrea Pirlo and signing Oblak would be a major statement of intent.

The goalkeeper reportedly has a release clause of 120m euros on his current deal, but the report says the reality of the current transfer window will see the Spaniards reduce their demands.

Manchester United and Chelsea are the serious contenders mentioned, but Juve has to sign the best European players if they are serious about winning the UCL.

Wojciech Szczęsny is a reliable hand in goal, but he isn’t as good as Oblak.

The Bianconeri can trade him in addition to a little fee to bring Oblak to Turin.

Do you think Juve should stick with Szczęsny or sign Oblak?