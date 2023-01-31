“Obvious illogicalities” – Juventus replies to the federal court’s justifications

After receiving a 15-point deduction following the reopening of the capital gains trial on January 20, Juventus have been anxiously awaiting for the federal court’s justifications.

The ruling committee delivered the explanation on Monday, which arguably left us with more questions than answers.

Naturally, the club’s management wasn’t impressed, and the legal team is already preparing its appeal which will be lodged at the Olympic committee.

Following the release of the justifications, Juventus replied with a carefully drafted statement while aiming several digs towards the unconvincing arguments presented by the court, describing it as “obvious illogicalities” and legally unfounded.

“Juventus Football Club and its legal team have carefully read and will analyse in depth the justifications, recently published, pertaining to the decision of the United Sections of the Federal Court of Appeal,” reads the statement as published by the club’s official website.

“It is a document, predictable in terms of content, in light of the heavy decision, but vitiated by obvious illogicalities, motivational deficiencies and unfounded in terms of law, which the Company and individuals will oppose with an appeal to the Guarantee Board at CONI within the set deadlines.