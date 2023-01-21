Ochoa names the two Juventus players that he idolised

Salernitana goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has revealed he has followed the Serie A for a long time and watched two Juventus legends.

The Mexican is a popular goalkeeper, especially for his superb performances at different World Cups and has just moved to Serie A.

Fans who know the 37-year-old expect him to be in superb form in Italy’s top flight and he has now explained that he followed the competition earlier in his life by watching Juve.

Ochoa said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Salernitana was one of the first to look for me and I didn’t want to spend too much time before returning to play. And then I grew up watching Buffon and Del Piero’s Juve, Pirlo’s Milan and Schevchenko. I am a fan of Serie A. Already between 2018 and 2019 I had to move to Italy from Liège: Napoli wanted me, but my coach at the Standard said no and Napoli took Ospina”.

Juve FC Says

Juve has been the biggest club in Italian football for a long time and Ochoa’s confession confirms this.

The Bianconeri have historically helped to put Italian football on the European map while continuing to dominate the local league.

During Max Allegri’s first spell as its manager, the Bianconeri won five league titles consecutively and fans expect that kind of success again.

However, it might take time because the gaffer needs to build a team capable of winning matches consistently.