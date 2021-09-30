October with six huge games will define the road ahead for Juventus

Fresh from an impressive win in the Champions League over the reigning champions Chelsea, there is every reason for Juventus to look forward to October with renewed optimism.

Make no mistake, October is a huge month for the Bianconeri with five Serie A matches and one Champions League fixture, so the win over Thomas Tuchel’s men could not have come at a better time.

The five Serie A games are the local derby away to Torino, a massive home game against Jose Mourinho’s Roma, a daunting yet exciting away trip to Inter Milan and two easier games against Sassuolo and Verona, though saying they are easier does not actually make them easy games, they sure will not be.

The Champions League match is against Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg and once again, they will be a tough opponent.

So, six games and of course there is also the international break that will see a number of Juventus players involved, in fact, some players could end up playing as many as nine games in October, quite a congestion there.

We should all be very excited ahead of so many great games, especially now that Juve are finally starting to gel under Allegri and with some good fortune we could see Juve a lot further up the Serie A standings than they currently are.

A win over Torino would see the Bianconeri jump above their close neighbours, a win over Roma would see Allegri get to within a point of Mourinho and depending on results, they could even go above them by the time they meet.

Inter are currently eight points ahead of Juve so a win against them would be huge, though a loss would also be fairly devastating, even at this early stage.

The point is that if Juventus can maintain their winning run they will very quickly move up the table and start to close the gap on those teams that had a better start to the campaign.

And let’s not forget the Champions League, a positive result against Zenit would see the Old Lady almost into the next stage of the competition after just three games, definitely a prospect worth savouring.

October is a big month and I for one, cannot wait, it is going to be an adventure and one that I am very confident will see Juventus back where they belong, at the upper echelons of the game.