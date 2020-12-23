Odsonne Edouard joins the list of strikers Juventus want to sign

Juventus is poised to add another striker to their team when the transfer window reopens next month.

Alvaro Morata has been their only out and out striker, and he has been scoring the goals alongside Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

However, the Bianconeri are in a tough title race and they need as many goalscorers as they can get if they are serious about winning another Scudetto this year.

In recent weeks, the likes of Arkadiusz Milik and Olivier Giroud have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

Both of them are seasoned and experienced strikers in European football, and they have the quality to bring goals to Turin.

However, they are not the only ones on the list of targets that the Bianconeri have worked on.

Calciomercato reports that Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard has joined their list of targets.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has scored 8 goals in 17 games in the league and Europe this season.

He scored 29 goals in 47 games for them last season and attracted a lot of attention in the last transfer window.

Celtic has managed to keep him from interested teams until now, it will be interesting to see how much longer they can keep hold of him from the likes of Juventus.