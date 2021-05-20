“Of course I would confirm myself” – Pirlo eager to stay at Juventus

Despite all the disappointments, Andrea Pirlo is is still seeing the half full of the cup. Juventus had a largely underwhelming season, and missing out on Champions League football next season would be a major blow for the former Italian champions.

Nonetheless, after leading the Bianconeri to the 14th Coppa Italia title in their history, the young manager is still optimistic, and wishes to remain at the club for another season.

The rookie coach now has two titles in his managerial career – the first being the Italian Super Cup – and it remains to be seen whether or not it would enough to save his job.

After the 2-1 victory against Atalanta in final on Wednesday, the 42-year-old explained how his side managed to accomplish their objective.

“It was a wonderful game with two great teams who fought from start to finish. It was worthy of the Final and also for these wonderful fans, so we are happy we were able to give them a great night,” Pirlo told RAI Sport as translated by Football Italia.

“We wanted to win, to bring home this trophy, despite it not being a positive season. We came back together, got it into our heads that this was an important objective. We beat great teams in the semi-final and Final, so Juventus deserved this trophy.

“We were about to take Chiesa off when he scored, that’s football for you. Not everyone has scored a decisive goal in a Cup Final, so it’s great for him.”

The tactician revealed the changes that he made in his team’s approach at half time.

“Cuadrado was a little too deep in the first half, but I told him to be more ferocious on Gosens and McKennie to attack their centre-back. We did it in the second half and it all went much better.

“We wouldn’t be here talking about fifth place and a premature Champions League exit if it had been a totally positive season. There were ups and downs, these two trophies cannot cancel that out.

“For my first season, I have learned a great deal and then found these satisfactions that are very gratifying.

“We always tried to build with three from the back, then at times we’d have two centre-backs and a midfielder, at times three, it depended on the opponent.

“The regret is that we dropped points against teams who on paper were supposed to be easier to beat. Now we go into the final round and know it’s not all in our hands.”

After beating Atalanta on Wednesday, Juventus will have to rely on Gasperini’s men to derail Milan on Sunday.

“We are confident everyone will play to the death, Atalanta, Bologna and Verona, which is as it should be.”

So would Pirlo confirm himself at the helm of the club for next season?

“Of course I would confirm myself in this role. I’ve loved football since I was a child and will continue to love it. The club will decide, but I love coaching, I love this club, and we’ll see what is decided. I would like to continue.

“It’s more difficult as a coach than a player. Sometimes you call the players and they can’t hear you, or you can see things from the sidelines that they cannot in the game. I still feel like running on and playing!

“The lads have always been behind me 100 per cent and that’s very satisfying for a coach, no matter what the gossip says in the papers,” concluded the manager.