“Of one thing I am sure” Vlahovic sends a message to departing Dybala

Dusan Vlahovic has penned an open letter to his Juventus strike partner, Paulo Dybala, after the Argentinian’s last home game for the Bianconeri last night.

Dybala will end his association with the club in the summer, seven years after he joined them from Palermo.

He has been their key player in the last few seasons, and he has also delivered in this campaign.

Juve decided against extending his stay after his injury-ravaged start to this term forced them to sign Vlahovic in January.

The Serbian formed a strong bond with Dybala on the pitch, and it seems they also share a friendship off it.

After the game against Lazio, the 22-year-old took to his Instagram account to post an image of both of them, and he captioned it:

“It took us little to understand that we spoke the same language, a glance and it was Joya right away.

“Football is this, friends in love with a ball chasing the same dream.

“Of one thing I am sure, wherever fate takes you you will continue to shine

“Thanks for everything champion! Good luck for everything, I love you !!! Will miss you.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has only been at Juve for around five months, and Dybala has made an impression on him.

Just like him, we are sad to see the Argentinian leave the club, but we trust its decision makers to have made the right one.

Time will tell if we should have allowed him to leave, but for now, our focus should be on ourselves and on having a better 2022/2023 season.