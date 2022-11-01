On the final day of the 2021 summer transfer session, Juventus snatched the services of Mohamed Ihattaren from PSV Eindhoven.

While the Bianconeri held high hopes on the young Dutchman, the signing has proven to be nothing short of disastrous.

After loaning him out to Sampdoria at the start of last season, the attacking midfielder went AWOL before reappearing in the Netherlands.

Juventus tried to salvage the situation by allowing the reportedly depressed and homesick player to remain in his home country.

While his loan spell with Ajax started on a positive note, with the 20-year-old producing some fine displays with the youth team, the situation then rapidly took a turn to the worse, with personal issues taking their toll on his performances on the pitch.

This season, Ihattaren has been short on fitness, leaving the Amsterdam giants with an obvious choice to make.

Ajax have officially announced that they have decided against exercising their option to buy the player.

Therefore, the Dutch champions will send the midfielder back to Turin when his loan spell expires at the end of December.

ℹ️ Ajax has notified Mohamed Ihattaren and Juventus FC that the option to purchase will not be exercised. Ihattaren's loan will run out on 3 January, 2023 and not be extended. — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 31, 2022

Sadly for the player, his career appears to be going nowhere, leaving Juventus with a major problem on their hands.

Ihattaren has a contract with the Bianconeri until 2025, and the management will most likely attempt to rescind it one way or the other.