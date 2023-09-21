Juventus has been handed a major fitness blow, with Alex Sandro expected to be out with an injury for the next few weeks.

Reports circulated yesterday that the defender suffered a knock in training and was subject to a test.

After the tests were carried out, it was discovered he suffered a medium-grade lesion of the hamstring.

This injury needs time to heal, and the club has confirmed he has already started on the road to recovery.

A club statement reads:

“Following the injury suffered during yesterday’s training, this morning Alex Sandro underwent diagnostic tests at JMedical which highlighted a medium-grade lesion of the hamstring of the left thigh. The player has already started the rehabilitation process and will repeat the instrumental tests in fifteen days to define the recovery times more precisely.”

Juve FC Says

Sandro has recovered from almost getting sold to become a key member of our back three in this campaign.

However, the defender will now have to fight for his spot when he returns and Federico Gatti is the likely player to step up to replace him.

His injury exposes our lack of quality options at the back and Daniele Rugani is the other centre-back at the club now.