Official: Allegri to serve one-match ban, will miss Roma clash

Ahead of the southern trip towards the Italian capital, Juventus will have the majority of the first team players available, which is a true blessing considering the current state of other clubs all around Europe.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri will be without their manager Massimiliano Allegri who will be serving a one-match ban.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the sports judge decided to suspend the Livorno native for one match for insulting referee Simone Sozza at the end of his team’s match against Napoli.

Paulo Dybala had a last minute freekick against the Partenopei, but his effort was deflected towards a corner kick.

The Bianconeri stars were hoping to convert the corner, but the official blew the final whistle, denying the Old Lady from one last attempt to grab a winner.

The players surrounded Sozza as they shouted their objections straight to his face, but it appears that Allegri directed some insulting words towards the ref while leaving the dugout.

After the match, the tactician adopted a serener stance, commenting on the situation in a more diplomatic tone.

“He refereed well but he should have allowed more added time, his clock has stopped.” said Allegri.

Nevertheless, the damage had already been done at that point, and the coach’s angry reaction will deny him a touchline showdown against José Mourinho on Sunday evening.