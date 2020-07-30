OFFICIAL: Andrea Pirlo is U23 coach

Juventus have officially confirmed the appointment of Andrea Pirlo as the new U23 coach.
The former Bianconeri midfielder had been rumoured to take over the role for almost a year, having worked with the club last year when obtaining his badges.
An announcement on the clubs official site confirmed the news:
Today marks the start of a new adventure for Andrea Pirlo and Juventus, who return to work together five years later.
Andrea is, in fact, the new coach of the Under 23 team.
And so, from Maestro… to Coach! In the summer of 2015, Pirlo said goodbye to Juventus after four seasons, where he boasted an incredible record with the Bianconeri: four Scudetti, one Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cups. It was a storyline that was dotted with many gems: decisive goals, assists painted on canvas, and a vision of play like no other.
And, of course, there is his experience with the Italian national team in 2006, which saw him crowned a world champion, and it is one he will make available to the Under 23 players, a young project, in continuous growth and which this year, in its second year of operation, has led to a first and historic result, the Coppa Italia Serie C.
A new challenge awaits now, for a return that can only make Juventus fans happy.
Welcome back, Coach Pirlo!