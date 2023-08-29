After weeks of negotiations, Matias Soulé has finally completed a loan switch to Frosinone.

The Canarini had already snapped up the services of another Juventus youngster in the form of Enzo Barrenechea.

The midfielder enjoyed an excellent full debut over the weekend, helping the team secure a shocking 2-1 victory over Atalanta, earning praise from his manager.

Barrenechea will now be reunited with his compatriot Soulé who also happens to be one of his closest friends.

Juventus confirmed the move by releasing a statement on the club’s official website.

The official note reveals that the Argentine joins the newly promoted side on a one-year loan deal without mentioning an option or an obligation to buy.

Thus, this suggests that the 20-year-old is spending the campaign at Frosinone on a dry loan before rejoining the Old Lady’s ranks next summer.

The winger will be looking to make the best out of the opportunity to carve himself a role at Juventus next season.

The Argentine U20 starlet is a Velez Sarsfield youth product who signed for Juventus in January 2020.

He initially started with the U17 squad before rapidly rising through the ranks. Last season, he became a permanent member of Max Allegri’s senior squad.

However, the stern competition for places prevented him from earning considerable playing time.

So let’s hope he cements himself a regular spot in Eusebio Di Francesco’s starting formation.

This might not spell the end of Juve’s summer business with Frosinone, as Kaio Jorge could be next in line.