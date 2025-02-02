Juventus have officially announced the departure of Arthur Melo who completed a loan move to Girona.

Despite being registered in the Serie A and Champions League lists, the midfielder never featured for Thiago Motta’s squad this season, even when the injury crisis hit its climax.

Therefore, the 28-year-old has been desperate to leave the club at the first opportunity. Throughout the January transfer session, the Brazilian has been linked with several clubs, including Real Betis, Everton, as well as Santos who offered him the opportunity to return to his home country.

Nevertheless, it was Girona who won the race following a swift and decisive onslaught. The Spaniards have now completed the signing of the deep-lying playmaker who returns to LaLiga for the first time since leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2020.

“Arthur will play the rest of the 2024/2025 season in Spain after securing a loan move to Girona,” confirms the statement published by the official Juventus website. “After last season at Fiorentina, with whom he made 48 appearances in all competitions, including 32 as a starter, Arthur Melo is ready to experience another adventure on loan. The Brazilian midfielder, born in 1996, will thus continue his career in Spain’s La Liga.