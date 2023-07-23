Arthur Melo returned to Juventus this summer after a forgettable loan spell at Liverpool. However, it turned out to be a brief comeback as the club has now found him new accommodation,

The Brazilian will join Fiorentina on loan for the 2023/23 season. The official Juventus website made the announcement and revealed the details of the transaction.

Before making the trip to Florence, the 26-year-old renewed his contract with the Bianconeri for another year, pushing the expiry date from 2025 to 2026.

This is a financial ploy on the club’s part to potentially spread his nominal value over a lengthier period.

Afterwards, the former Barcelona man signed for Fiorentina on loan with an option to buy. The loan fees cost the Viola 2 million euros with another 2 million as potential add-ons.

If the Tuscans decide to maintain the player’s services on a permanent basis, they would have to splash another 20 million euros payable in three years.

It appears that new Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli managed to pull off the best outcome from a bad situation.

Arthur has been a dilemma for the club since his arrival in 2020 in a controversial swap deal that saw Miralem Pjanic join Barcelona.

The midfielder wasn’t able to display his best football in Turin for two years, struggling between injury problems and unconvincing displays. A loan switch to Anfield Road failed to revive his career.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will be hoping that the Brazilian international pounces on this new opportunity and puts his career back on track, subsequently boosting the club’s coffers.