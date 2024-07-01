“Enzo Barrenechea and Juventus have parted ways. The 23-year-old has departed Turin to join Premier League side Aston Villa,” reads the first note.

The midfielder cemented himself as one of the most promising youngsters among the Juventus Next Gen ranks, although a devastating injury derailed his development.

The 23-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan at Frosinone and was a regular starter in Eusebio Di Francesco’s lineup.

The Argentinian will be joined by Iling-Junior who is making his return to his native country.

“Samuel Iling-Junior has left Juventus after four years in Turin. The 20-year-old has joined Premier League side Aston Villa,” reads the second official statement.

The winger earned a promotion to the first team in October 2022, but struggled for playing time last term.

An official note also revealed that the Englishman cost Aston Villa 14 million euros plus 3M in bonuses.

On the other hand, the Villains splashed 8 million for Barrenchea, plus 3M in add-ons.