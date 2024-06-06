Kaio Jorge is on his way out of Juventus and back to Brazil after Cruzeiro announced that they have secured an agreement to sign the striker.
“Cruzeiro announces that it has reached a verbal agreement for the permanent transfer of Kaio Jorge, together with Juventus-ITA and the athlete’s staff.
“The striker is expected in Belo Horizonte later this week. If all negotiating conditions are maintained and the athlete passes the medical exams, Kaio Jorge will wear the Cruzeiro shirt for the next five seasons.”
Juve FC Says
Jorge has struggled to make an impact on our team and we are doing the right thing to offload him now.
After failing to impress on loan at Frosinone, he probably is not good enough to shine in Europe.
No Comments