Kaio Jorge is on his way out of Juventus and back to Brazil after Cruzeiro announced that they have secured an agreement to sign the striker.

He joined the Bianconeri in 2021, but a long-term injury that kept him out of action for almost two years affected his development and integration into the first team.

He spent the just-concluded season on loan at Frosinone, where he did not make as much impact as expected. He was expected to leave the Allianz Stadium again.

Cruzeiro has been his most serious suitor, initially pushing to sign him on loan before reports suggested they are now prepared to pay 4 million euros for his signature.

They have now announced on their X account that they have secured a verbal agreement to sign the striker from Juventus.

A club statement reads:

“Cruzeiro announces that it has reached a verbal agreement for the permanent transfer of Kaio Jorge, together with Juventus-ITA and the athlete’s staff.

“The striker is expected in Belo Horizonte later this week. If all negotiating conditions are maintained and the athlete passes the medical exams, Kaio Jorge will wear the Cruzeiro shirt for the next five seasons.”

Juve FC Says

Jorge has struggled to make an impact on our team and we are doing the right thing to offload him now.

After failing to impress on loan at Frosinone, he probably is not good enough to shine in Europe.