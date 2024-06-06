He joined the Bianconeri in 2021, but a long-term injury that kept him out of action for almost two years affected his development and integration into the first team.

He spent the just-concluded season on loan at Frosinone, where he did not make as much impact as expected. He was expected to leave the Allianz Stadium again.

Cruzeiro has been his most serious suitor, initially pushing to sign him on loan before reports suggested they are now prepared to pay 4 million euros for his signature.

They have now announced on their X account that they have secured a verbal agreement to sign the striker from Juventus.