OFFICIAL: Buffon & Chiellini renew

Juventus have confirmed that Gigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini have officially renewed with the club until 2021.
The duo were long expected to renew with the club with just an official announcment pending from Juventus.
The Bianconeri have today confirmed that Buffon and Chiellini will stay with Juve until at least 2021:
There are players who need no introduction.
Champions whose story speaks for itself, and whose connection with the shirt they wear is indissoluble.
Examples on the pitch and in the locker room, leaders, driving forces, bearers of the Bianconeri DNA, who wear it as a second skin.
Gianluigi Buffon.
Giorgio Chiellini.
Captains, legends.