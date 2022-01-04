Official: Buffon tests positive for Covid-19

The new wave of Covid-19 is showing no signs of slowing down, and apparently, not even Superman himself is immune.

According to Parma’s official website, Gianluigi Buffon tested positive for Covid-19.

The official statement explains that the goalkeeper is now in isolation, and another round of testing has been conducted on Tuesday for the whole squad.

The legendary shot-stopper is a true Juventus icon having spent 19 years in Turin between 2001 and 2021. It was only interrupted by a brief spell at Paris Saint Germain.

At the age of 43, Buffon decided to further prolong his playing career, making his return to his original club, Parma.

The 2006 World Cup winner is hoping to help the Ducali in their bid to earn a promotion to Serie A, but things haven’t gone too well during the first half of the season, as they currently sit 13th in the Serie B table.

More importantly, we wish Gigi a speedy recovery, and hope to see him on the pitch again as soon as possible.

Here’s the full statement released by Parma:

“Parma Calcio 1913 can confirm that during the pre-screening testing procedures requested by the club for each member of the squad ahead of the resumption of training set to take place today, Gianluigi Buffon tested positive for Covid-19.

“The player has already been placed in isolation, according to federal and ministerial directives.

“Today, before the training session, in line with the regulations, an additional round of testing will be carried out on the entire squad.”