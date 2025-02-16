Juventus coach Thiago Motta has called up 21 players ahead of tonight’s big clash against Inter, including Andrea Cambiaso.

The Bianconeri are preparing to lock horns with their arch-rivals in the second edition of the Derby D’Italia for the 2024/25 campaign.

These two sides shared the spoils last October on the back of a thrilling back-and-forth 4-4 draw. While this Sunday’s clash is unlikely to deliver the same amount of goals, it is expected to be an entertaining showing considering how both clubs are eager to collect a win.

Aside from the bragging rights, Inter are embroiled in a Scudetto head-to-head with Napoli, while Juventus are competing for a Top 4 spot with the likes of Lazio, Fiorentina, Milan and Bologna.

With the contest set to take place this evening at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus have released their squad list which contains 21 players.

The big news is the return of Cambiaso who missed the last three fixtures with an ankle injury. Thiago Motta had already confirmed the 24-year-old’s comeback in Saturday’s pre-match conference.

Nevertheless, an immediate return to the starting lineup might be unlikely, so Timothy Weah and Nicolo Savona remain the favourites for the full-back slots.

On the other hand, Douglas Luiz has been excluded after suffering a muscle problem. The Brazilian will thus join the club’s long-term absentees Gleison Bremer, Juan Cabal and Arkadiusz Milik on the sidelines.

Although he didn’t train in recent days due to Gastroenteritis, Lloyd Kelly made the cut. He thus joins fellow winter signings Alberto Costa and Renato Veiga in the backline.

So here is the full squad for the Derby d’Italia as published on the official Juventus website:

1 Perin

2 Alberto

4 Gatti

5 Locatelli

6 Kelly

7 Conceicao

8 Koopmeiners

9 Vlahovic

10 Yildiz

11 Gonzalez

12 Veiga

16 McKennie

19 Thuram

20 Kolo Muani

22 Weah

23 Pinsoglio

27 Cambiaso

29 Di Gregorio

37 Savona

40 Rouhi