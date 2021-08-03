Official: Chiellini signs new Juventus deal until 2023

Giorgio Chiellini has signed a new two-year contract with Juventus after his Euro 2020 heroics.

The Italy and Juventus captain has been one of the most important players of the Bianconeri since he joined them in 2005.

At 36, most of his teammates around the same age have retired from the sport, but he is still going strong and seems to have mastered his body.

The veteran led Italy to win Euro 2020 in front of the English fans and he is also one reason Juventus dominated Serie A for nine seasons before the last campaign.

He had technically been a free agent from the end of June, but his renewal was never in doubt, as Juve had clarified that he was staying.

He returned from his extended break yesterday having been on holiday with his family and the family of teammate Leonardo Bonucci, according to Football Italia.

The Juventus Twitter account then published the news that he has extended his stay until 2023 with a video reel of the defender’s fine performances for the club.

This new deal will take him until when he is almost 39 and would also mean he is on the books of Juventus when he plays in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.