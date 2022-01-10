Official: Chiesa suffers season-ending injury

Federico Chiesa has suffered a serious injury that requires surgery, Juventus has announced.

This effectively rules him out for the rest of the season and also means he would miss Italy’s playoff match for the World Cup a few months from now.

The report says he felt a blunt trauma sprain to his left knee and after a visit to the club’s clinic, it has been determined that he has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament.

The club’s statement on its website reads: “During yesterday’s match, Federico Chiesa felt a blunt trauma sprain to his left knee.

“The diagnostic tests performed this morning at J|Medical revealed an injury of the anterior cruciate ligament.

“It will be necessary for the player to undergo surgery in the next few days.”

Juve FC Says

This news would come as a tremendous blow to the Bianconeri who have just welcomed him back from yet another injury.

The Fiorentina loanee has become one of the most important players for Juve and the Italian national team.

The club has been banking on him to score goals and win points for them.

His contributions are one reason we have remained close to the top four places and also performed well in the Champions League.