The dates for the Coppa Italia have been confirmed by the Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora this evening.

Juventus will play Milan on Friday June 12 with Napoli playing Inter on June 13 with the final set for June 17.

The dates have been bought forward by a day as per a request from the Lega Serie A to allow for more recovery time ahead of the final in Rome.

Juventus and Milan are currently deadlocked with a 1-1 draw while Napoli hold a slender 1-0 victory over Inter.