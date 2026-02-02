Fiorentina and Juventus have both announced that Daniele Rugani has finalised his deadline-day transfer to the Tuscan club.

Following his return from his loan spell at Ajax, the 31-year-old resumed his benchwarmer role at the Allianz Stadium, which has mostly been the case since his arrival at Juventus in 2015.

The defender, who has also been impeded by injuries, has only made six appearances in Serie A this season, and two in the Champions League.

Daniele Rugani joins Fiorentina on loan from Juventus

On Saturday, Rugani was on the cusp of reuniting with his former Empoli and Juventus manager, Maurizio Sarri, as Lazio identified him as a replacement for Alessio Romagnoli.

However, his compatriot’s transfer to Al-Sadd fell through at the eleventh hour, so Rugani’s trip to the capital was cancelled.

Daniele Rugani (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the Lucca native has ended up reuniting with another former Bianconeri figure, as Fiorentina’s new sporting director, Fabio Paratici, has managed to sign the centre-back he had brought to Juventus more than a decade ago.

The Viola have now announced the arrival of Rugani on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

“ACF Fiorentina announces that it has acquired, on a temporary basis, with an obligation to purchase under certain conditions, the rights to the sporting performances of Daniele Rugani from Juventus FC,” read the statement published on the official Fiorentina website.

Rugani to Fiorentina figures

Juventus also followed up with an official statement of their own, confirming the departure of their longtime servant, while wishing him the best of luck in his new Tuscan experience.

While neither club disclosed the figures behind the operation, earlier reports in the Italian press had revealed that Fiorentina will pay €500,000 in loan fees, while the obligation to buy has been set at €2 million.

In the meantime, Rugani remains tied to Juventus with a contract running until June 2028, having signed a two-year renewal earlier this season.

The Bianconeri aren’t expected to sign a direct replacement, but they did recruit Swedish right-back Emil Holm, who will bolster their options at the back.