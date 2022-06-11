Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, pre-season tours have been mostly halted. However, this summer promises a return to normality.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will take part in a summer tournament held in the United States between the 22nd and 30th of July.

The event organized by AEG will be named the Soccer Champions Tour, and fill feature some of the biggest clubs from Europe and the North America.

For their part, the Bianconeri will begin the tournament in an encounter against Club Deportivo Guadalajara at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 22.

Four days later, Max Allegri’s meeting will take on Xavi’s Barcelona at the Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, before ending their campaign against Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, where they could reunite with legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini who’s expected to sign for LAFC.

Here is the full schedule of the upcoming summer tournament:

Friday, July 22

Juventus vs. Club Deportivo Guadalajara at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Saturday, July 23

Real Madrid CF vs. FC Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Tuesday, July 26

Real Madrid CF vs. Club América at Oracle Park, San Francisco

FC Barcelona vs. Juventus at Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas

Saturday, July 30

Real Madrid CF vs. Juventus at Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles