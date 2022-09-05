Official: Di Maria misses Juventus’ clash against PSG

Juventus has released their official squad list for their match against PSG this midweek and Angel di Maria has been left at home.

The attacker did not finish the Bianconeri match against Fiorentina at the weekend, but Max Allegri insisted they took him out of the game as a precaution.

He only had two training sessions before that game and obviously wasn’t in his best shape for the fixture.

However, he trained with the group this morning before their trip and fans had been expecting him to face his former club.

But it has now been revealed that he would miss the game against the Parisians after the Bianconeri named their travelling party.

In attack, they named Matías Soulé, Moise Kean, Arkadiusz Milik and Dusan Vlahovic.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria would have loved a return to Paris months after he left PSG as a free agent.

However, it makes little sense to name him in the squad for the game when he is not fully fit.

This game is not a must-win and he could aggravate whatever problem he is suffering.

Allowing him to rest for a few days will help him stay sharp when he returns to action for us at the weekend.