Official: Di Maria out of Juventus squad for Bologna trip

This weekend, Juventus travel to Bologna for a meeting against Thiago Motta’s men at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium.

The Bianconeri have been on a skid recently, but will be hoping to turn their fortunes around with a victory over their hosts on Sunday.

However, Max Allegri will have to do without his main talisman this season, as Angel Di Maria is left out of the formation.

According to ilBianconero, the Argentine is suffering from an ankle problem which explains his exclusion from the squad.

On the other hand, Juan Cuadrado is a part of the 23-man list. The Colombian returns after serving a suspension against Inter in the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Aside from Di Maria, Allegri almost has a full squad at his disposal, with the only other absentee being Moise Kean who will remain on the treatment table for another week or so.

On the other hand, Matias Soulé and Samuel Iling-Junior are a part of the traveling party. The two youngsters could even feature in Allegri’s starting formation as replacements for Di Maria and Filip Kostic respectively.

Here is the full 23-man squad list for Juve’s weekend trip to Bologna as posted by the club’s official Twitter account.