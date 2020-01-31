OFFICIAL: Emre Can joins Borussia Dortmund

German international Emre Can has completed his transfer to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

The 26-year-old completed his Dortmund medical earlier today and a statement on Juve’s official website confirmed the details of the deal:

Turin, 31 January 2020 – Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that the agreement with Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA for the loan, until 30 June 2020, of the registration rights of the player Emre Can has been finalized for a consideration of € 1 million to be paid in 2019/2020 financial year.

Furthermore, Borussia Dortmund will be obliged to definitively acquire the player for a consideration of € 25 million, to be paid in three financial years, if given sport results will be achieved in the course of the 2019/2020 financial year.