Nicolo Fagioli has signed a new contract with Juventus, extending his commitment to the club until 2028. This gesture from the club reflects their appreciation, love, and trust in the midfielder, who is currently serving a ban for betting-related offences.

Despite being banned from playing until next year, Fagioli had recently broken into Juventus’ first team. His journey with the club began when he was just 14, and Juventus has played a crucial role in his development. Even in the face of his ban, the club has shown support by allowing him to train with the first team and maintaining his full pay.

By extending Fagioli’s contract until 2028, Juventus underlines their belief that he is a valuable and integral member of their squad.

A club statement reads:

“Juventus is delighted to announce that Nicolò Fagioli’s contract has been renewed until 30 June 2028.

“The relationship with Nicolò therefore continues, with the midfielder having arrived at Juventus in 2015 as a 14-year-old, rising through the youth ranks until his senior debut in 2021.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is one of our own; we cannot discard him for any reason. He will learn from this ban and it will positively change his life, which is better than him continuing with the addiction.

Hopefully, when he starts playing, he will be a much better player and human being.